Artist Cindy Fogarty showcases her Dimensions at Limerick Museum

A NEW exhibition by one of Limerick’s best-known contemporary artists Cindy Fogarty has opened at Limerick Museum.

Dimensions is an overarching depiction of our post-modern experience, which crosses the boundaries of age, education, race, creed, culture and language by generating the same disorientating physiological sensation in each viewer, illuminating our commonalities as opposed to our differences.

Running until October 15, it is the latest in a programme of exhibitions which have been curated by Dr Matthew Potter and renowned artist Maurice Quillinan since the Limerick Museum moved to the Old Franciscan Friary on Henry Street.

“Installations cross boundaries between age, education, race, creed, culture and language, by generating disorientating physiological feelings,” said Cindy.