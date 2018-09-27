Bualadh Bos as Lords Strut their stuff in Lime Tree for returning kids’ festival

BRITAIN’S Got Talent semi-finalists The Lords of Strut are to bring their brand of riproaringly funny dance craziness to the Lime Tree Theatre as part of the Bualadh Bos Children’s Festival.

Cork-based showstoppers Famous Seamus and Sean-tastic are gearing up for their first staged performance in Limerick since 2010 on the Absolute Legends tour in their most ridiculous and sublime family show to date.

Dazzling in their bright gear and equally eccentric personalities, the pair embark on a quest to find the perfect dance routine to make them famous in what promises to be a show enjoyed by the whole family.

“There’s a lot of audience involvement; we go to parallel universes, meet characters like talking furniture and loads of other stuff,” Sean-tastic described on a visit to the Limerick Leader office this week.

.@LordsofStrut come to the #LimeTreeTheatre on Wed, 17th Oct for a show at 7pm as part of #BualadhBos Children's Festival 2018. The duo recently visited Limerick and were up to their usual hilarious antics.

Click to book tickets: https://t.co/qqypA6PCnS pic.twitter.com/VKpy0kxgCS — Lime Tree Theatre (@LimeTreeTheatre) September 27, 2018

The journey the two ‘brothers’ undertake in the show mirrors their meteoric rise to fame, performing in Scotland, France, Australia to reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent and being named Street Performance World Champions.

Famous Seamus recalls how the lads had to stay in character both on and off stage throughout their campaign in the hit Britain’s Got Talent.

“We’d have interviews, where some people would ask us questions, and we would have to take a step back and wonder how would our characters answer this?” he laughed.

The show is a part of the programme for the Lime Tree Theatre and Belltable’s returning Bualadh Bos festival, where dazzling shows for young minds will run from October 9 to 20.

Other must-see shows include Jeremee Hartleby and Ooglemore, How To Catch A Star and Children Are Stinky.

Since its launch in 2014, Bualadh Bos has developed and grown into a flagship event for many parents, guardians and teachers and is a centrepiece of the Lime Tree’s autumn programming.

“Every October we run workshops, literary, theatre and music events for children aged from 1 month to 12 years. It’s actually the only festival happening in Limerick dedicated completely to children’s work,” explained Gill Fenton, marketing manager of the Lime Tree.

“We concentrate on two weeks with schools’ shows and shows dedicated to families. The weekend falling in the middle of the two weeks is our Family Weekend which is always great fun.”

For full details on the Bualadh Bos programme see www.limetreetheatre.ie.