Roll Over Beethoven with the Irish Chamber Orchestra at Limerick concert

CHARISMATIC Corsican conductor Jean-Christophe Spinosi, who juggles an exciting double career as violinist and conductor, will lead the Irish Chamber Orchestra in a thrilling feast of Beethoven this September.

The Limerick concert is part of this year’s Elemental festival, and coincides with the University Concert Hall’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Roll Over Beethoven will feature two of Beethoven’s dramatic symphonies, plus Rossini’s vivacious Barber of Seville Overture and Cork composer Sam Perkin’s third ICO commission.

Perkin’s much-anticipated Beginnings is an intimate work that contains fragments from the first piece or musical memory of each player in the orchestra. It is a new encore for the ensemble.

Roll Over Beethoven takes to the UCH stage on Friday, September 14.

See www.irishchamberorchestra.com for more.