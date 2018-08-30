Limerick mother and daughter to make artistic impression on Electric Picnic

LIMERICK’S Clare Hartigan inspired the Diverse Individual Visual Artist (DIVA) programme at Electric Picnic in 2016.

The Castleconnell artist has been displaying her work every year since, and this weekend she will have her mum and dad for company! Clare helped turn a large acoustic wall into a display to show large art works. It quickly became a place for revellers to relax.

“The wall has been christened POPA – Place of Picnic Art. We have three Limerick artists involved in the wall this year – Robert Ryan, Ann McDonald and my mum. She is very proud of being the oldest artist on site at 72. Mum has done a fabulous piece,” said Clare.

Barbara smiles: “This is as far removed from my average A3 size watercolour as one can get but my adventure in doing it will provide me with a great story to liven up my next dinner party!”

Dimensions of the work were eight foot by 12 foot.

“As I am 5 foot 4 high and 72-years-old I consider this challenging to put it mildly. I thought about it for a couple of days and convinced myself that I would probably never get the opportunity to tackle something like this again.

“I wobbled around on a ladder for the next eight days and came up with my offering. I was so thrilled to be included,” said Barbara, whose painting is inspired by a Lord Byron quote.

Clare made a sculpture after being sent on a fact-finding mission to New Orleans by Electric Picnic.

“It is on a pole that is buried into the lake. The lake area is a whole new area for art at the Picnic,” she said.

She made a Papier-mâché of it, then scaled it up onto an eight foot by four foot sheet of steel. Dad Leslie, helped with his angle grinder, welder and knowledge of metal structures. If you are off to Picnic, go see the Hartigans works of art.