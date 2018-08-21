Sing Out’s travelling troupe: ICO students to embark on adventure of a lifetime

NINE students from the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s Sing Out with Strings programme in Limerick are preparing to embark on the musical adventure of a lifetime.

The pupils, who studied at Le Cheile NS, Presentation NS and are now attending Coláiste Nano Nagle, are heading to the UK to perform with star violinist Nicola Benedetti.

The nine students from the ICO’s Sing Out community engagement programme are to represent Ireland at the Sistema European Youth Orchestra Residency later this month.

The residency brings 200 10-21 year old musicians and 50 teachers from Sistema music programmes in 15 countries to London and Birmingham for a celebration of the power of music to unite nations, cultures and young people.

The 10-day course culminates in performances at two of the UK’s most prestigious venues, the Birmingham Symphony Hall and the Southbank in London.

The girls will join other aspiring young musicians from many nations to form a Youth Symphony Orchestra, rehearsing and performing together, tutored by some of the world’s top professional musicians.

With a strong emphasis on leadership, friendship and creativity, these young musicians will participate in planning, running and exchanging ideas for events, including a ‘Youth Takeover” of the Southbank to include pop-up music making and flash-mobs.

Patronage from the Irish Chamber Orchestra, the Michael Buckley and Northern Trust scholarship funds, Music Capital Scheme, The Arts Council, The Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Music Network, the JP McManus Foundation, Sistema Europe Foundation and Coláiste Nano Nagle has enabled this inspirational residency for the Limerick students.

Julian Lloyd Webber, founder of Sistema England, said the residency was a “magnificent and extraordinary international cultural collaboration”.