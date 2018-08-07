Jimmy Carr adds extra ‘hometown’ show

COMEDIAN Jimmy Carr has added an extra date in his ‘hometown’.

The top funnyman brings his acclaimed ‘Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour’ to the South Court Hotel on Friday and Saturday, December 14 and 15.

Renowned for his acerbic, withering wit, Carr has a vast repertoire and lightning-sharp delivery honed from a 15-year career and is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the show.

The London-born comic, whose parents hail from Limerick, said during a show here once: “I’m kind of from here because my parents are from here, although I don’t sound like you because I was brought up in the Home Counties.”

