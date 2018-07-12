Wade in to the beats at Limerick summer courtyard sessions in Punch’s Bar

The popular Green Yard cafe at Punch’s Bar kickstarts its summer courtyard sessions this Sunday afternoon with DJ Phil Wade.

Phil of the Scoundrels SoundSystem and the Sunday Social has been djing for 20 years, 15 of those in Limerick.

He has played in most venues in Limerick at one stage or another and also at Electric Picnic music and arts festival as part of the Scoundrels SoundSystem.

He is looking forward to bringing his collection of Balearic and Disco sounds to the courtyard.

For all sports fans, arrive early for Limerick v Kilkenny at 2pm and World Cup Final at 4pm.

Phil will DJ from 6pm-9pm.