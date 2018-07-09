Hup na Houra in County Limerick returns this summer

HUP na Houra, the traditional music, song and dance show, returns to the Chapel Rooms in Kilfinane this July.

The very popular show is now set for its third season following sell-out performances in 2016 and 2017. This year the show will run for just six nights – Monday and Tuesday nights – beginning on July 16 and continuing on July 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31.

This year’s performances will showcase both local musicians and dancers alongside many professional musicians. Special guests will perform with resident musicians Liam Flanagan on fiddle, Derek Hickey on accordion and Caoimhín O’Fearghaill on flute, guitar and uileann pipes. The well-known vocalist Deirdre Scanlan returns again this year. Dancers Ciara Flanagan, Michael Fogarty and Rachel Lynch will entertain the audience with their mesmerising dance routines which have to be seen to be believed.

Local young and not so young dancers will also perform an array of dances from sean nós to brush dancing, set dancing and step dancing.

The beautifully restored Chapel Rooms will provide the setting for the Hup na Houra shows. Complimentary teas and coffees, accompanied with some tasty treats served at candlelit tables, will add to the night’s entertainment.

Ballyhoura CCE host the show. Any profits from the performances go to the branch to increase and expand the bank of instruments available to pupils.

Early booking is advised. Call 087-4548501 or email hupnahoura@gmail.com. Tickets cost €15 each. Concession €10.