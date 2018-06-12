Belltable:Connect Fringe winner Microdisney to take to Limerick stage

MICRODISNEY, a one-woman play that explores an institutionalised person’s own memories, features a ‘spellbinding performance’ from Judith Ryan at its heart.

The show, written by Neil Flynn, was winner of the Belltable:Connect Award at Limerick Fringe 2017, is back at the Belltable this week Thursday and Friday, June 14 and 15, after being cancelled earlier in the season due to Storm Emma.

It begins when Clodagh Corona, after coming out of a hospital where she’s been cocooned for many years, makes her way back to her hometown of Tralee.

“She tells the story of when she was a child,” said Judith. “For me, it’s a prayer for, or a hint to, the discarded in society. The women who were cast away, people who have mental illness.

“To me, that’s really what it represents. We are so quick to destroy what is different instead of celebrating it. It’s an experience. It has its own kind of language, Neil is a brilliant writer,” said Judith, whose moving performance in the play has been described as “spellbinding” by reviewers.

See www.limetreetheatre.ie.