In-FLUX expected at Limerick School of Art and Design as graduate show opens

THE WORK of more than 200 emerging artists and designers is to be put on display in Limerick city this weekend as part of one of Ireland’s largest and most vibrant graduate shows.

The Limerick School of Art and Design Graduate Show, entitled FLUX, opens this weekend at the LSAD LIT, Clare Street Campus.

The student-led concept, branding and overall design the 2018 LSAD Graduate Show focuses on encapsulates the movement and change from student to graduate.

“The ‘X’ in ‘FLUX’ represents the students and how they have made their mark in their time at college,” explained designers Cathy Hogan and Will Harte.

According to the designers, the concept of FLUX was also chosen to describe the dynamic movement in the Limerick city region.

Good design impacts every aspect of our lives, according to LSAD dean Mike Fitzpatrick.

“From how we see and understand the world, from how we work and the tools we use to navigate our lives, from our social spaces and lives, to our private dwellings, from what we wear, to how we can create a virtual existence.”

“As alumni of LSAD, the 2018 graduates are part of a distinguished body that encompasses some of the best artists and designers operating nationally and internationally,” he added.

Work on display will feature a range of disciplines including painting, print, sculpture, ceramics, fashion and textiles design, and visual communication.

The show will be officially opened by Karen Hennessy, the Chief Executive of the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland. FLUX will officially open at 3pm on Saturday June 2 in the LSAD, LIT, Clare Street Campus. The free to attend graduate show will remain open from 10am to 5pm until June 10.