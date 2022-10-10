Limerick Weather: Monday, October 10, 2022

TODAY will be mainly dry with sunny spells - highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in a light westerly breeze, say Met Eireann.

National Outlook

Becoming cloudy Monday night with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle developing on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, coolest in the south of the country, in light southwest breezes.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells for much of the day, thicker cloud in the west in the afternoon will bring rain and drizzle later. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in light to moderate southerly winds, freshening along Atlantic coasts during the evening.

On Tuesday night rain will extend eastwards, with some heavy falls possible at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds, fresher near coasts.

Rain in the morning on Wednesday will clear eastwards through the early afternoon, followed by sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, veering northwest breezes with the clearing rain.

Thursday currently looks set to start out dry then a strengthening southeast wind will bring rain, heavy at times in the west and north. Again the wind will veer westerly when the rain clears to heavy showers from the west later.

The further outlook to next weekend suggests continued unsettled conditions with spells of wet and breezy weather.