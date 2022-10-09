Search

09 Oct 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 9

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

09 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

TODAY will be wet and breezy at first with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds as rain continues to extend eastwards to all areas.

The rain will turn heavy for a time before it clears southeastwards through the afternoon and early evening, followed by mostly dry and sunny conditions as the winds veer northwesterly and ease.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Two arrested following drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

TONIGHT the last of the rain will clear the southeast early in the night, becoming predominately dry and clear. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in mostly light to moderate westerly winds, fresher at times in the north and northwest with a few showers there, possibly turning heavy or thundery near coasts.

TOMORROW: A largely dry day with some sunny spells and just isolated showers in the north. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

For more Limerick weather click here

TOMORROW NIGHT: Becoming mostly overcast through the night with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle developing. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, coolest in the south of the country, in mostly light southwest breezes.

TUESDAY: A mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest and most persistent in the west and north through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate south to southwest winds, freshening along Atlantic coasts during the evening.

WEDNESDAY: A mostly damp and cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain, clearing eastwards through the morning and followed by sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media