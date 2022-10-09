Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 9

TODAY will be wet and breezy at first with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds as rain continues to extend eastwards to all areas.

The rain will turn heavy for a time before it clears southeastwards through the afternoon and early evening, followed by mostly dry and sunny conditions as the winds veer northwesterly and ease.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

TONIGHT the last of the rain will clear the southeast early in the night, becoming predominately dry and clear. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in mostly light to moderate westerly winds, fresher at times in the north and northwest with a few showers there, possibly turning heavy or thundery near coasts.

TOMORROW: A largely dry day with some sunny spells and just isolated showers in the north. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Becoming mostly overcast through the night with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle developing. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, coolest in the south of the country, in mostly light southwest breezes.

TUESDAY: A mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest and most persistent in the west and north through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate south to southwest winds, freshening along Atlantic coasts during the evening.

WEDNESDAY: A mostly damp and cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain, clearing eastwards through the morning and followed by sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.