Temperatures reach 30 degrees in Shannon as new record is set in Dublin

MET Éireann has recorded the highest temperature in Ireland for more than 135 years.

Air Temperatures at the monitoring station at Dublin's Phoenix Park reached 33° this Monday afternoon - the highest on record since 1887.

The temperature at the monitoring station at Shannon Airport was 30° at 4pm while the Mercury was also above 30° at several other locations across the country.

According to Met Éireann, the new record at Phoenix Park is an incredible 12.8°C above normal temperatures for this time of the year.

Here are the latest air temperatures Highest air temperature recorded today was 33.0C at the Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin.



This is a new all time national record for the month of July, and the highest air temperature recorded in Ireland the 20th and 21st centuries️ pic.twitter.com/kVR40KU6lS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 18, 2022

The all-time highest temperature recorded in the country stands at 33.3°C which was recorded in 1887 at Kilkenny Castle.

Phoenix Park has broken the highest 21st temperature record with 33.0°C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8°C above normal. This is only 0.3°C below the all-time 135 year old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. Temperatures may still rise further .... pic.twitter.com/bJAhdPtMea — Irish Observational Climatology (@METclimate) July 18, 2022

Separately, a status yellow weather warning which came into effect at the weekend is due to be lifted at midnight as temperatures are set to return to normal.

However, according to Met Éireann it will continue to be warm and highest temperatures of between 20 to 24 degrees can be expected tomorrow.

On Wednesday, a mix of cloud and sunny spells with some scattered light showers can be expected.