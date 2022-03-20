Weather in Limerick: Sunday, March 20, 2022

IT WILL be cooler and cloudier today but it will stay dry with sunny spells across some areas. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest across southeast, in mostly moderate southeast breezes.

Tonight it will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, however well scattered showers will occur too. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, in light to moderate southeast breezes; coolest in the northeast with some possible frost here.

Monday will be mostly dry with long spells of spring sunshine across most areas. Well scattered showers in the morning, and these will die out through the day. Top temperatures of 10 to 16 or 17 degrees. It will be warmest all the while across the west, and coolest across east and southeast counties due to moderate southeast breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overall dry and settled with warm spells of spring sunshine.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Current indications showing a good deal of dry and sunny weather well into next week. Very mild or even warm in sunshine, with best values across the western half of the country, as temperatures climb into the mid or even high teens.