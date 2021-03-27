Limerick weather: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Following a largely dry to to the day, cloud will build from the Atlantic through the morning, bringing patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, increasing fresh to strong by afternoon.

Wet and very windy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most places.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Another wet and breezy day can be expected although rain and drizzle will ease for a time in the morning. Further outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening, later turning heavy over western counties. A mild day with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong along west and southwest coasts.

Sunday night will be cloudy with continued outbreaks of rain, most persistent in the west and northwest. Remaining breezy too with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

MONDAY: A cloudy and mild day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle most persistent over northern and western areas, with dry spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Monday night: Monday night will be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, again most persistent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

