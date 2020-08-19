ALERT: Met Éireann updates weather warning for Limerick as Storm Ellen approaches

CAUTION is being urged as severe and damaging winds are expected to batter parts of Limerick later this evening and overnight.

A status orange weather warning, issued by Met Éireann, is due to come into effect at 9pm and remain in place until 6am on Thursday.

“Storm Ellen will track over Ireland this evening and tonight bringing severe and damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and storm surge will result in some flooding,” states the warning which also applies to Clare, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford and Galway.

#StormEllen will produce severe impacts this evening/tonight.



Mild & cloudy, rain in most areas, drier periods also. Highs of 17 to 20C. Very windy/stormy conditions spreading from the S this evening with damaging gusts.



This animation shows the development of #StormEllen. pic.twitter.com/HOW951DfQv August 19, 2020

A separate status red weather warning has been issued for County Cork and tourists staying in camp sites and caravan parks are being urged to return home or seek alternative accommodation.

Homeowners are being encouraged to secure garden furniture such as trampolines and the Road Safety Authority is advising motorists and other road users not to travel where possible and to exercise caution if they have to go out during the stormy conditions.

Limerick City and County Council convened its Severe Weather Assessment Team earlier and temporary flood defences have been deployed.

Emergency crews from the local authority have been put on standby while ESB Networks is also preparing to respond to any power outages once it is safe to do so.