BREAKING: Met Éireann issues second thunderstorm warning for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a second thunderstorm warning for Limerick in less than 24 hours.

In a status yellow weather warning, issued this Sunday morning, the forecaster warned that thunderstorms will develop in Limerick and accross the country today.

Weather warning for Thunder.

Level Yellow.

Weather warning for Thunder.

Level Yellow.

Valid 1200 to 2300 Sunday.

A separate warning was issued on Saturday evening and social media was alive across Limerick as people posted images and videos of the thunder and lightning.

Torrential downpours can be expected in some areas this Sunday and Met Éireann says there is a risk of hail and localised flooding.

The thunderstorm warning, which remains valid from midday to 11pm, applies to Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.