WATCH: Snowfall in Limerick as Met Éireann issues snow/ice warning

THERE are have been reports of snowfall in parts in Limerick following a drop in temperatures.

A weather advisory which had been in place has been upgraded by Met Éireann this Monday night.

The national status yellow warning which came into effect at 10pm warns of “hazardous conditions" in places overnight and on Tuesday morning due to compacted snow and ice.

Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning for Ireland.

Valid 2200 Monday to 1200 Tuesday.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/60lhGmr58L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 27, 2020

It will remain valid until 12 midday on Tuesday.

Met Éireann says the heaviest snowfall can be expected in the southwest, west and north of the country.