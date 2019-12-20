Caution urged as Met Éireann issues fog warning for Limerick
A status yellow fog warning in place
MOTORISTS and road users are being urged to exercise caution after Met Éireann issued a status yellow fog warning.
The national warning, which took effect at 4pm this Friday, warns of dense fog in many areas across the country.
Gardai are particularly appealing to motorists who are making long journeys to allow additional time and to take care when travelling.
Status Yellow - Fog warning for Ireland— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2019
Dense fog in many areas.
Valid: 4 p.m. today (Friday) until 10 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday) pic.twitter.com/vZS3vIBhvW
The warning remains in place until 10am on Saturday.
