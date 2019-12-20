Caution urged as Met Éireann issues fog warning for Limerick

MOTORISTS and road users are being urged to exercise caution after Met Éireann issued a status yellow fog warning.

The national warning, which took effect at 4pm this Friday, warns of dense fog in many areas across the country.

Gardai are particularly appealing to motorists who are making long journeys to allow additional time and to take care when travelling.

Status Yellow - Fog warning for Ireland

Dense fog in many areas.



Valid: 4 p.m. today (Friday) until 10 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday) pic.twitter.com/vZS3vIBhvW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2019

The warning remains in place until 10am on Saturday.