BREAKING: Met Éireann issues heat warning for Limerick as temperatures are set to soar

Abbie Condon, Glenstal and Lena Siew, Janesboro enjoying the sun in the People's Park | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

MET Éireann has issued a heat warning for Limerick as temperatures are set to soar in the coming days.

According to a status yellow warning, which was issued at lunchtime this Wednesday, temperatures will be in excess of 27 degrees during Thursday afternoon.

The heat warning, which also applies to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry, comes into effect at 1pm on Thursday and will remain in place until 7pm.

Similar temperatures were already predicted for Limerick on Friday.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take all necessary precautions and to ensure they are adequately hydrated.

