Met Éireann warns of high winds in Limerick as second weather alert is issued

LIMERICK is now the subject of two weather warnings which are due to come into effect in the coming hours.

Met Éireann, which issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning this Saturday morning, has now issued a second Status Yellow alert – warning of high winds and gusts of up to 110km/h.

“West to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110kmh, strongest in coastal areas,” states the latest warning, which applies to eight counties including Limerick.

Wind warning issued:



Status: Yellow

Area: Counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick and Kerry

Valid: from 4 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sundayhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/RcK1vdrGEE March 9, 2019

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution once the warning comes into effect at 4am on Sunday.

Emergency services are monitoring the situation and crews will be deployed where needed once it is safe to do so.

____________

Send us your weather pictures and videos by emailing news@limerickleader.ie or via our social media platforms.