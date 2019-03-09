Yellow warning: Met Éireann warns of thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow in Limerick
Snowfall in Bruff last weekend
Met Éíreann has issued a Status Yellow weather alert for Limerick – warning of potential heavy snowfall and ice later this weekend.
The nationwide snow/ice warning, which was issued this Saturday morning, states there is a risk of “scattered thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow” from 11pm today.
“Poor visibility, with slippery and icy conditions, will occur at times,” it adds.
Snow-ice warning issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2019
Area: Ireland
Status: Yellow
Valid: from Saturday 09th, 11 p.m., to Monday 11th, 6 a.m. https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/KrM7CqMrKH
According to the latest weather forecast for Limerick, temperatures over the next two days will be around 6 degrees during daylight hours dropping to 2 or 3 degrees at night.
The Status Yellow warning, which is the second in less than a week, warning will remain in place until 6am on Monday.
