Yellow warning: Met Éireann warns of thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow in Limerick

Met Éíreann has issued a Status Yellow weather alert for Limerick – warning of potential heavy snowfall and ice later this weekend.

The nationwide snow/ice warning, which was issued this Saturday morning, states there is a risk of “scattered thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow” from 11pm today.

“Poor visibility, with slippery and icy conditions, will occur at times,” it adds.

Area: Ireland

Status: Yellow

According to the latest weather forecast for Limerick, temperatures over the next two days will be around 6 degrees during daylight hours dropping to 2 or 3 degrees at night.

The Status Yellow warning, which is the second in less than a week, warning will remain in place until 6am on Monday.