Limerick experiences 'Status Yellow' snow-ice conditions

LIMERICK is experiencing "Status Yellow" snow-ice conditions this Sunday, which is expected to last until Monday morning.

That is according to Met Eireann, which issued the warning this Sunday morning.

"Heavy rain will turn to sleet and snow today. Much of the snow will be above 200 metres with just a local dusting of snow at lower levels. Wet and slushy roads are likely to become icy in places overnight as temperatures drop below freezing," it said.