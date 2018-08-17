Met Éireann warns Storm Ernesto will bring 'high intensity' rainfall to Limerick
MET Éireann is warning of heavy rainfall as Storm Ernesto is set to pass over Ireland at the weekend.
Forecasters are warning of “high intensity rainfall” in Limerick and across the country over a relatively short period of time on Saturday evening.
The yellow advisory which was issued this Friday afternoon says there could be up to 20mm of rainfall in some areas between 8pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.
High intensity rainfall over a relatively short period of time for many areas on Saturday night associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ernesto.
The situation is being monitered and further updates will be issued if necessary.
