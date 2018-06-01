Flash flooding in Limerick as weather warnings remain in place

There are reports of flash flooding in parts of County Limerick this Friday night as a result of torrential rainfall.

Met Eireann has issued a number of weather alerts – warning of “high intensity rainfall” and “localised severe thunderstorm activity” in Limerick and a number of other counties.

While the city and county escaped much of the bad weather this Friday, a band of heavy ran is currently passing over the Mid West.

Motorists are being urged to excercise vigilance due to the presence of surface water in places.

While passable, the main Limerick to Kilmallock Road has been badly affected between Grange and Bruff.

At O’Flynn’s Centra in the village staff have been forced to sweep water from the shop premises out onto the forecourt which has been closed. It’s understood a storeroom was also flooded.

There are reports of torrential downpowers elsewhere Limerick this Friday night although there are have been no reports, so far, of lightening strikes.