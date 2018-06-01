Flash flooding in Limerick as weather warnings remain in place

There are reports of flash flooding in parts of County Limerick this Friday night as a result of torrential rainfall.

Met Eireann has issued a number of weather alerts – warning of “high intensity rainfall” and “localised severe thunderstorm activity” in Limerick and a number of other counties.

Heavy showers & thunderstorms with a risk of spot flooding, will gradually ease this eve, becoming more isolated tonight, with clear spells developing. Areas of low cloud, mist & fog will increase overnight. Mild & muggy, with lows of 12 to 15 degrees in near calm conditions. pic.twitter.com/X0RZ2rWMsQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018

While the city and county escaped much of the bad weather this Friday, a band of heavy ran is currently passing over the Mid West.

Motorists are being urged to excercise vigilance due to the presence of surface water in places.

While passable, the main Limerick to Kilmallock Road has been badly affected between Grange and Bruff.

Torrential downpour in County Limerick has resulted in flooding of business premises and treacherous driving conditions in areas, especially Grange to Bruff road. Extreme care needed. pic.twitter.com/1Nu3FnD3Ul — Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) June 1, 2018

At O’Flynn’s Centra in the village staff have been forced to sweep water from the shop premises out onto the forecourt which has been closed. It’s understood a storeroom was also flooded.

There are reports of torrential downpowers elsewhere Limerick this Friday night although there are have been no reports, so far, of lightening strikes.