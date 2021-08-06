‘Wild Atlantic Views’ to go on display in new exhibition by Limerick artist

LIMERICK native Gene Clohessy, who crossed the border to live in Clare 14 years ago, will be hoping to see a lot of Limerick faces during the month-long run of her latest art exhibition in Kilkee, otherwise known as Limerick-by-the-sea.

The appropriately named Wild Atlantic Views is her second solo exhibition and takes place in Cultúrlann Sweeney where Gene had a sell-out exhibition in 2019.

Gene, who is a self-taught visual artist, works in a wide range of mediums, including painting, needle felting, photography, jewellery and more recently in enamelled copper.

“I like to continually renew my practice and the forms I use to express my ideas,” she explains.

Originally from Janesboro but now living in Doonbeg, Gene opened her own studio, Doonbeg Creative Art Studios, in 2018 where she runs both group and one-to-one workshop.

Wild Atlantic Views will feature 15 works, including some landscapes done in acrylics. There will also be photographs as well as a number of needle felted works which Gene describes as “cartoon whimsical.”

Because of Covid-19, Gene is expecting this year’s exhibition to be a very different experience. However, she is hopeful that people who are in Kilkee, either for the day or for a longer stay, will drop by and enjoy her work.