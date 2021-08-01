Search our Archive

01/08/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Cup of cheer: Iconic Richard Harris trophy returns to Kilkee after painstaking repairs

Cup of cheer: Iconic Richard Harris trophy returns to Kilkee after painstaking repairs

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

AN iconic trophy contested by generations of families in Kilkee has been lovingly restored – and will be up for grabs again next week.

The Richard Harris trophy, played for at the resorts annual rackets tournament, has been put back together in an operation which took a London silversmith more than a year to do.

It comes after it was damaged in a wanton act of vandalism two years ago when youths knocked it off the public perch it was sitting on during the 2019 tournament, leaving it to smash on the rocks.

And it’s not a moment too soon, with John Dinneen, now living in London, but from Caherdavin, travelling across to Ireland next week with the trophy to allow the annual rackets game take place at the Kilkee courts on August 7.

Actor Harris was said to have won the competition four times between 1948 and 1951, giving the trophy its unique name.

Beside the Pollock Holes in Kilkee there is a statue of the Harry Potter star playing the game he loved.

John says he is “thrilled” to be bringing the cup back over, adding he was “heartbroken” and “gutted” after the trophy got damaged.

He spent £600 on the repair of the silver, but sadly at present, the base cannot be fixed, as this will come with a price tag of a further £1,000. All are welcome at the tournament.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie