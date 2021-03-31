Prestigious award for TV documentary featuring hairdressers and barbers in Limerick town

A DOCUMENTARY which highlighted the role played by hairdressers and barbers in Abbeyfeale was named a winner in the inaugural RTS Ireland Television Awards.

The cleverly titled Abbeyfealegood, which was broadcast on RTÉ last April, explores the full spectrum of human experience - from the tragic to the magic - through the 16 barbers and hairdressers in the town.

Viewers of the documentary, which was produced by Atom Films, learned the West Limerick town has more hairdressers and barbers per head of population than any other town in Ireland.

The hit series Normal People, which was also broadcast during the first lockdown, was among the headline winners in the awards which were broadcast on Virgin Media One last night.

Niall Cogley, chairman of the awards committee said: “What a great way to launch this new project – with such wholehearted support from such a wide cross-section of the Irish television industry and with so much top-level Irish talent on display. There seems to be an abundance of world-class television talent in this country and we are very grateful to all those who participated with entries, on juries, as sponsors, as patrons and as part of the team who pulled this event together."

The RTS Programme Awards are among the international gold standard awards for the TV industry and represent an important showcase for the extraordinary talent evident across the television industry in Ireland.

The awards are the latest initiative of the Republic of Ireland Centre of Royal Television Society which has been operating since 1996. RTS Ireland organises a range of other events and awards every year including the awards ceremony for student productions in the categories of Drama, Short Form, Comedy, Animation, Factual and Craft Skills.

The full list of winners is:



Drama (sponsored by Screen Ireland)

Normal People – Element Pictures

Entertainment (sponsored by Piranha Bar)

Dancing With The Stars – ShinAwiL Ltd

Factual Series (sponsored by Egg Post Production)

David Brophy’s Unsung Heroes – Tyrone Productions

Factual Single (sponsored by Nemeton TV)

Abbeyfealegood - Atom Films

Sport (sponsored by TVM)

New Gaels - Poolbeg Productions

News & Current Affairs (sponsored by Camerakit)

RTÉ Investigates - Inside Ireland's Covid Battle; Life & Death - RTÉ

Animation (sponsored by Windmill Lane)

The Voyage - JAM Media

Specialist Factual (sponsored by Screenscene)

The Funeral Director – GMarch TV for RTÉ

Children’s (sponsored by IMRO)

Tina Times Two – Dyehouse Films

Outstanding Contribution (sponsored by BAI)

Dara Ó Briain