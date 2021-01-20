Limerick' nurse Hazel struggles with work-life balance on tonight's Operation Transformation

ON tonight's Operation Transformation, viewers will see Leader and frontline hospital worker Hazel Hartigan struggle to balance work, home-schooling and OT.

Nurse Hazel Hartigan, who lives with her family in Pallaskenry, has an exhausting week at work at St John's Hospital and struggles to get her steps in across the week.

Her daughter, Grace, as well as some unexpected cards from the community help keep her spirits up.

Ahead of tonight's programme Hazel chatted with Ray D'Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1 - click here to listen.

