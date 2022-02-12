Seventeen movies on TV ahead of the mid-term break

If you are planning to watch a movies on TV over the coming week, we've got you covered. Film guru Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the schedules and has picked 17 to choose from.

20th Century Women: Saturday, BBC Two @ 11.10pm

Three generations of women living in late 70's California attempt to school a young man in the ways of life. He's a stubborn one. But they are too, in ways that will put him to shame. Annette Bening is fantastic as the free spirited Dorothea and leads a stunner of a cast that includes Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning and Billy Crudup in a beautiful and quietly affecting story that will resonate with a lot of viewers.

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle: Saturday, 5Star @ 11.40pm

Peyton's husband is dead and had his name deservedly ruined before his passing. But she loved him and she's angry and someone is going to pay. That someone being his ex-patient Claire. The early 90's were the time of home invasion thrillers and here's one of the more memorable ones due to a gleefully nasty turn from Rebecca De Morney as the woman scorned. Annabella Sciorra and Ernie Hudson do good work too.

Suburbicon: Saturday, RTÉ 2 @ 11.50pm

Suburbicon. The ideal picture postcard 1950's town. One family is trying to hide the secrets within their own walls while another family is trying the survive the black underbelly of perfection. George Clooney's take on a Coen Brothers script is undeniably messy but it's a darkly comic (in places) look at the horrible side of the American dream. Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Noah Jupe lead an interesting cast.

The Conversation: Sunday, BBC Two @ 1am

Harry's a surveillance expert and he's got a new job. But the work is getting to him and his paranoia is at an all time high due to past events. Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 thriller is a cracker. A post Watergate classic seeped in the pervading atmosphere of a broken country. Gene Hackman is spectacular as a man coming apart at the seams and the late John Cazale as his partner is as always magnificent. A nerve shredding watch.

Mulholland Falls: Sunday, RTÉ One @ 1.15am

Four LAPD detectives have their own ways of dealing with the criminals the courts seem intent on freeing everyday but when a broken body is found that's connected to one of them their unique crime fighting manner is threatened. This 1996 thriller owes a HUGE debt to the works of James Ellroy and it wasn't warmly received on release but it's punchy, stylish and atmospheric story deserves new eyes. Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith and Chazz Palminteri lead an impressive cast.

The Innocents: Sunday, Talking Pictures TV @ 11.50pm

When she's hired into the position of governess in a country estate, a woman called Miss Giddens begins to suspect something ghoulish is menacing the children she's supposed to look after so she sets out to protect them. This lovely looking and intelligent horror is 61 years old and still creepy as hell, using the power of suggestion in a brilliantly effective manner. Deborah Kerr and Michael Redgrave do great work.

Rafiki: Monday, Film4 @ 1.30am

Two girls, Kena and Ziki, meet and fall in love despite their family differences. Unfortunately for them they live in Kenya, a country where their relationship could see them killed. A delightfully acted and poignant story that's full of empathy for it's leading characters, who are played by Samantha Mugatsia & Sheila Munyiva. Not surprisingly it's been banned in the country where it was made.

Mama: Monday, The Horror Channel @ 9pm

Two young girls are found living a feral existence deep in the woods and no one can figure out how they survived. They are placed in the custody of their uncle and his wife but they've brought something strange along with them. Something primordial. Mama might lay on the cliche thick but it's old fashioned scares and suspense really work and are far more potent than any blood and guts. Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Megan Charpentier and Isabelle Nélisse all put in a fine shift.

Beautiful Thing: Tuesday, Film4 @ 2am

Jamie and Steven are classmates living side by side in the concrete hell of a south London housing complex. They are also in love with each other but 1990's London is rather intimidating for young men who felt different. A nice watch, sensitive and touching but with plenty of room for fun too. Glen Barry and Scott Neal perform solidly as the lads but it's Linda Henry as Jamie's mam Sandra who really shines.

Eaten By Lions: Tuesday, BBC Two @ 11.15pm

When their mother dies in a manner given away by the film title, half brothers Omar and Pete find themselves shunned by their racist in-laws so head across England to find Omar's real father. A trip easier said than done. Parts of this 2018 comedy drama are as broad as any Carry On film but it uses easy humour to get in well aimed digs at bigotry while espousing the wondrous upsides of diversity. Antonio Aakeel and Jack Carroll are a memorable double act.

Out For Justice: Wednesday, TCM @ 9pm

Classic 90's action time as Brooklyn cop Gino Fellino searches the city for the man who shot both his partner and an innocent bystander for seemingly no reason. A blunt battering ram of a film but one that is so so entertaining. Steven Seagal kicks ass in his inimitable way but the film belongs to William Forsythe as the main villain. He's just deadly as a sleazy, slavering, murderous slimeball who burns up the screen. BTW, this is the most pro-mafia film ever.

30 Days Of Night: Wednesday, The Horror Channel @ 10.50pm

Vampires descend on a small Alaskan town that is engulfed in darkness for the winter months. Things get bad fast. A full blooded roar of a horror film. This is as far from Twilight as a vampire movie can get.Vicious, terrifying stuff. If you are easily freaked out don't apply but if you like your scares red raw and dripping you'll love this. Melissa George and Josh Hartnett are likable leads but Danny Huston in a wordless role owns the film.

Life Is Sweet: Thursday, Film4 @ 1.20am

Wendy and Andy, Natalie and Nicola, parents and daughters living a quiet life in a London suburb. Mike Leigh's drama from 1990 mightn't sound very exciting but his look into the minutiae of family life and their everyday interactions is thoroughly absorbing. There's no need for fake drama here and you'll no doubt recognise many of the highs and lows of what you see onscreen. Alison Steadman, Jim Broadbent, Claire Skinner and Jane Horricks are magic.

Robin And Marian: Thursday, Great! Movies @ 4.50pm

This different but enjoyable take on the legend of Robin Hood is a grand way to spend a Thursday evening. Set a few decades after the original story, Robin has returned from the Middle East crusade to renew his relationship with Maid Marian but things are just never that simple are they. Sean Connery & Audrey Hepburn are a wonderful pairing and lead a stacked cast that includes our own Richard Harris. The aul' romantics among ye will adore it.

The Terminator: Thursday, ITV4 @ 10pm

A killer robot from the future stalks a woman to kill her for reasons unknown. The synopsis of this film always sounds silly but it is one of the best action film's, no sorry, best film's ever made. It's just perfect. Lean. Not a second wasted. A masterclass in tension and action and economical storytelling. Linda Hamilton hits the spot as Sarah Connor but Arnold Schwarzenegger is the boss here. I'm so jealous of anyone who hasn't seen this.

Vinyan: Friday, Film4 @ 1.30am

A couple have lost their son in a tsunami and the psychological turmoil is tearing them apart until one day Jeanne thinks she sees him in the distance. She persuades her husband Paul to search with her. What they find is.....troubling. Vinyan is one of those films that's best gone into cold. It's not a fun watch, in fact it's pretty disturbing and in places quite explicit but it's definitely an interesting journey. Emmanuel Beart and Rufus Sewell make for a believable pair.

Videodrome: Friday, The Horror Channel @ 10.50pm

Body horror par excellence from the master hands of David Cronenberg. A sensation seeking TV channel scheduler acquires a new programme that affects him both physically and mentally. James Woods is powerful in a film that's tough to watch in places but it's one that will scare you, nauseate you and totally intrigue you. Topical too what with all the attention seeking, do anything to be famous drivel on TV nowadays.

