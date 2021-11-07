New crime series filmed in Limerick to premiere on RTÉ tonight

Angeline Ball as Detective Sergeant Emer Berry and Wouter Hendrickx as Christian De Jong in Hidden Assets, filmed partly in Limerick
A NEW star-studded crime drama filmed in parts of Limerick will premier on RTÉ television tonight.
Crime thriller Hidden Assets which is a Belgian/Irish production, was filmed at several locations across Limerick city and Shannon in June of this year.
The show was created by Peter McKenna, who’s popular Dublin crime series Kin finished its first season on Irish television in October.
Hidden Assets is a six-part drama split between the west of Ireland and the Belgian town of Antwerp, known as the diamond capital of the world.
The Limerick Leader previously reported that filming for the upcoming series took place at several locations in Limerick city centre and at a house on the North Circular Road.
Hidden Assets is about "family, power and the corrosive effects of boundless greed.”
The drama revolves around a by-the-book Belgian Chief Inspector Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx) and CAB Detective Emer Berry (Angeline Ball) as they are thrown together in a heart-pounding race to halt a further horrifying terror attack in Antwerp’.
After a bag of rough-cut diamonds is discovered and linked to the series of bombings, a political conspiracy must unravel as ties to a wealthy Irish dynasty are revealed.
The show is directed by Emmy-nominated Thaddeus O'Sullivan (Into the Storm, Silent Witness) and leading Belgian director Kadir Balci (Cold Courage).
Prominent cast members such as Ennis woman Simone Kirby, Cathy Belton of Red Rock and Love/Hate’s Peter Coonan will all feature
Made in association with RTÉ, Screen Ireland, Screen Flanders and AMC Networks' Acorn TV, Hidden Assets will air on Sunday nights at 9.30pm on RTÉ One with catch-up available on RTÉ Player.
The first episode will air this Sunday, November 7 at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.
