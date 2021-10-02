Search

02/10/2021

Limerick family aims to make home advantage count for new TV gameshow

Limerick family aims to make home advantage count for new TV gameshow

Home Advantage is presented by Jennifer Zamparelli

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

A LIMERICK family will feature on a brand-new television game show on RTÉ One this Saturday night.

Home Advantage, which returned to our screens recently, is a general knowledge quiz show hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli during which three Irish families compete each week to win a €5,000 prize.

One member of each family is live in the studio while the rest of the family support the contestant via video link from their home.

Over a series of three frantic brain-teasing rounds, only one team can qualify for the final round and a shot at the jackpot. 

This week's programme will see the Kellys from Corbally - Paddy, Barbara, Stephen (15) and Robyn (10) - taking on two other families..

Tune in to RTÉ One at 8.30pm to see how they get on.

Home Advantage is produced by Loosehorse for RTÉ.

