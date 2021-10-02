Limerick family aims to make home advantage count for new TV gameshow

Home Advantage is presented by Jennifer Zamparelli
A LIMERICK family will feature on a brand-new television game show on RTÉ One this Saturday night.
Home Advantage, which returned to our screens recently, is a general knowledge quiz show hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli during which three Irish families compete each week to win a €5,000 prize.
One member of each family is live in the studio while the rest of the family support the contestant via video link from their home.
Over a series of three frantic brain-teasing rounds, only one team can qualify for the final round and a shot at the jackpot.
This week's programme will see the Kellys from Corbally - Paddy, Barbara, Stephen (15) and Robyn (10) - taking on two other families..
Tune in to RTÉ One at 8.30pm to see how they get on.
Home Advantage is produced by Loosehorse for RTÉ.
