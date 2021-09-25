Sixteen great movies to watch on TV over the next week!

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days...starting tonight.

Here are 16 to choose from....enjoy!

True Grit: Saturday, ITV4 @ 9pm

A young woman hires a briary old U.S. marshal to hunt the men who killed her father. The Coen Brother's fiercely entertaining remake of the classic John Wayne western is a rare beast - a remake that surpasses the original. A droll, quirky and in places quite touching story. The cast is top notch too with Hailee Steinfeld superb in her debut acting role but the film belongs to Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn. He's just flawless in the part.

Byzantium: Saturday, TG4 @ 9.40pm

Two women on the run turn up a quiet beach town and it isn't long before their centuries old secret is out and they find themselves in danger again. Neil Jordan directs Saoirse Ronan and Gemma Atherton in this intelligent, well written and pretty bloody horror story. Not a film for the squeamish amongst us but if you can stick with it you'll be satisfied by this one off take on an overcrowded area of the horror genre.

Let Us Prey: Saturday, The Horror Channel @ 10.45pm

Something odd is happening in the police station of a small Scottish town. A man called Six, fingerprints from a case decades before, mysterious powers of persuasion and knowledge that people cannot possibly know. This 2014 horror film definitely isn't for the weak of stomach but a wicked turn from Liam Cunningham and a well crafted balance of gore, scares and black humour make it very watchable. Pollyanna MacIntosh is a strong lead.

The Spy Gone North: Sunday, BBC Two @ 2am

Black Venus has left South Korea and he's on his way to Beijing and about to wangle his way into a group of North Korean officials to learn all they know about their country's war plans. He's deadly at his job, but can the same be said about the government controlling him? This 2018 espionage thriller is a nerve wracking yarn, as far from a Bond film as you can imagine and all the more effective for it. Jung-Min Hwang as Black Venus is on the ball.

Nevada Smith: Sunday, ITV4 @ 6.25pm

Nevada Smith, looked down on all his life for being a "halfbreed", half White, half Native American is devastated by a massive tragedy and changes his life in order to get revenge on the men responsible. This Steve McQueen led western is a solid Sunday evening movie. It hits all the beats you'll expect but also adds a surprising depth with it's ruminations on the psychological effects of violence. McQueen is his usual stoic self.

The Nanny: Sunday, Talking Pictures TV @ 10.05pm

Bette Davis in a Hammer horror film? How could you go wrong? Answer - you can't. A young boy called Joey has just been released from a psychiatric hospital after he murdered his sister two years before. Now his sights are set on his mother. A sinister story about the darkness lurking in the minds of many that's grounded by taut, nervy performances from Davis, Wendy Craig and Jill Bennett.

Detective Story: Monday, Film4 @ 12.45pm

In a police precinct riddled with lowlives on both sides of the law, detective Jim McLeod stands out. He's rage in human form and lives to send the criminals he's sees every day behind bars. Now a doctor has caught his eye. Some aspects of this slice of film noir from 1951 have dated unsurprisingly but a vicious turn from Kirk Douglas and some inspired camerawork keep it all interesting.

Passenger 57: Monday, ITV4 @ 9pm

Super criminal Charles Rane has just hijacked a plane to avoid going to a trial that will jail him forever. Unfortunately for him the world's leading plane security specialist is onboard as well and he's ready to kick some goddamn ass. Yup, it's Die Hard on a plane but it's so much fun and it ain't afraid to wink at the camera from time to time either. Bruce Payne is a hilariously OTT bad guy and Wesley Snipes just rocks the hero role.

I, Tonya: Monday, TG4 @ 9.30pm

Tonya Harding was the talk of the Winter Olympics in 1994. But not because of any medals she won. Oh no, her story was far more complicated than any race to the podium. This sporting autobiography from 2018 is a fantastic film, as dark and twisted as any crime thriller and based on a true story that will shock you. Margot Robbie is immense as Tonya but it's Allison Janney as her truly vile mother who will stick in your mind for days after.

Cold In July: Tuesday, Great! Movies @ 9pm

Richard Dane kills a burglar in self defence inside his family home. The act sets in motion a sequence of events no one could foresee. This is a dark scenario, a twisting, turning, seedy feeling modern noir thriller that goes in directions that will surprise you every step of the way. A first rate cast including Michael C.Hall, Sam Shepherd, Vinessa Shaw and Don Johnson help keep it all grounded when things head towards silliness..

Dark Encounter: Tuesday, Film4 @ 11.20pm

1982. A child goes missing never to be seen again. A painful year goes by capped by a memorial service attended by her family. On their way home they see...... to say anymore would blunt a solid, suspenseful and unique spin on a story that's been done many, many times before. You'll want to be in a certain frame of mind for this one to get through it but it's worth your time. Laura Fraser and Mel Raido put in first rate work as her parents.

Oldboy: Wednesday, TCM @ 9pm

A man is locked in a room for 20 years and then suddenly released. He went in a drink sodden disaster but he comes out ready for a fight. Ok, this is the Spike Lee remake but no no no, hear me out, it's actually pretty good, it hasn't been blunted and it's a lot grittier and way darker than your average Hollywood revenge flick. Josh Brolin and Elizabeth Olsen head a cast packed full of faces you'll recognise.

Boy Erased: Wednesday, BBC Two @ 11.15pm

Jared's a gay college student who just wants to be happy but living in the deep south and having a religious family makes it impossible, especially when he's sent to a conversion therapy camp. You'll probably finish this film in a vile mood but it's an important look at the horrors of fundamentalism and homophobia. Russell Crowe as Jared's father is a bit pantomime but Lucas Hedges and Nicole Kidman will break your heart.

The Gift: Thursday Channel 4 @ 2am

Simon and Robin are a married couple living a nice life until a chance encounter with a face from the past turns everything upside done for them. A slowburn but gripping thriller with a truly unsettling denouement, this is the kind of movie that will rattle around your head for an age. Starring Rebecca Hall, Jason Bateman and Joel Edgerton (who also wrote and directed it) this one is really worth a go.

Monos: Thursday, Film4 @ 11.25pm

Teenage soldiers on a remote Colombian mountaintop are left to the own devices while holding a prisoner of war hostage. Did I mention they were teenagers? Yeah, teenagers, on their own, with guns. A tough watch as you can imagine, about the darker side of human nature and all the impulses that come along with it. But an oddly beautiful story too, one that will linger in your head for an age. Sofía Buenaventura, Moisés Arias and Julianne Nicholson each add to a potent mix.

Under The Skin: Friday, Film4 @ 1.30am

There's a woman luring the men of Glasgow into her van with the promise of sex and well...... I'll be honest, you just have to see this one for yourself. Jonathan Glazer's 2013 film is one that defies description. It's a haunting, terrifying, sensual and mesmerising tale that will worm it's way into your head and mingle with your dreams for weeks to come. Scarlet Johannson carries the film with a brave, deeply disturbing turn.

Under Siege: Friday, ITV4 @ 9pm

The USS Missouri battleship has been hijacked by terrorists and it's up to Navy Seal turned head chef Casey Ryback to put aside the bouillabaisse and take care of business. This one is way better than you remember, a well paced and carnage packed slice of 90's action cinema. Steven Seagal does surprisingly decent work as the most dangerous chef in the universe but Tommy Lee Jones, a manic Gary Busey and Colm Meaney's turtle neck jumper are what will stay with you.

The Devil Rides Out: Friday, Talking Pictures TV @ 9.05pm

In 1929 a nobleman finds himself in the fight of his life as he strives to defend himself and his friends from a gang of satanists and the demonic onslaught they conjure forth. Christopher Lee excels in the lead role in this unsettling, atmospheric and beautifully shot film adapted by Hammer productions from the famous book by Dennis Wheatley. The effects might be aged but the scares are still powerful. A wicked way to start off the spooky season.

