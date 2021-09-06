Limerick woman lands prominent RTÉ role

Reem El-Hassan with her fellow news2day presenter Mícheál Ó Scannáil
A LIMERICK woman has made her on-screen debut following her appointment as a news presenter on the daily RTÉ news2day programme.
Reem El-Hassany from Limerick is the newest addition to the news2day team, RTÉ’s news service designed specifically for children, featuring Irish and international news aimed at young audiences.
Following a call out to media and journalism graduates across the country followed by a comprehensive audition process, Reem was chosen to join the team with her first broadcast taking place this Monday on RTÉ2 and RTÉ News Now.
Reem was born in Iraq but has lived in Limerick since she was a baby when her family moved to Ireland.
She studied her undergraduate degree in pharmacy at the University of Hertfordshire in the UK and worked as a pharmacist for a year, before moving to South Korea to teach English to young children.
Keen to follow her passion for journalism, she returned home to Limerick to study the MA in Journalism at UL. During her studies, her hunger for work experience resulted in a secondary school radio show as well as presenting the MA in Journalism's live news day programme this year.
Her five siblings and her younger cousins are all very excited to watch her present news2day, which broadcasts Monday-Friday at 4.20pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ News Now.
Watch Reem on RTÉ news2day here or follow the programme on Twitter.
