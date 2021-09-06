Search

06/09/2021

Limerick woman lands prominent RTÉ role

Limerick woman appointed RTÉ news2day presenter

Reem El-Hassan with her fellow news2day presenter Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Reporter:

Cian O Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman has made her on-screen debut following her appointment as a news presenter on the daily RTÉ news2day programme.

Reem El-Hassany from Limerick is the newest addition to the news2day team, RTÉ’s news service designed specifically for children, featuring Irish and international news aimed at young audiences.

Following a call out to media and journalism graduates across the country followed by a comprehensive audition process, Reem was chosen to join the team with her first broadcast taking place this Monday on RTÉ2 and RTÉ News Now.

Reem was born in Iraq but has lived in Limerick since she was a baby when her family moved to Ireland.

She studied her undergraduate degree in pharmacy at the University of Hertfordshire in the UK and worked as a pharmacist for a year, before moving to South Korea to teach English to young children.

Limerick's Louise ‘Loves’ life as the face of Junior Eurovision

Keen to follow her passion for journalism, she returned home to Limerick to study the MA in Journalism at UL. During her studies, her hunger for work experience resulted in a secondary school radio show as well as presenting the MA in Journalism's live news day programme this year.

Her five siblings and her younger cousins are all very excited to watch her present news2day, which broadcasts Monday-Friday at 4.20pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ News Now.

Watch Reem on RTÉ news2day here or follow the programme on Twitter.

The search is on for RTE Late Late Toy Show performers

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media