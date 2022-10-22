In Pictures: Limerick's oldest theatre company launches new production of Pigtown

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley, was among those who attended the launched of a new porcine production which will give Limerick audiences a “memorable theatrical experience” this November.

The College Players Theatre Company's production of Pigtown will run at the Lime Tree Theatre from November 9 to November 12.

Produced by Limerick’s oldest theatre company, the play will see Limerick theatre educator, director and performer, Margaret Hough return to the scene, assisted by Nigel Dugdale.

With his award-winning script, Mike Finn delivers the stories that celebrate a community many will know.

‘Pigtown’ won the 2000 Stewart Parker Award, received four Irish Times Theatre Award nominations, and has been produced Off-Broadway and in San Jose in the United States.

Speaking at the launch at Limerick's oldest pub - JJ Bowles Bar - College Players' Chairman, Dave Griffin, said: “We are delighted to be returning to the Lime Tree Theatre in November, after such an enforced hiatus due to the pandemic, with what is arguably Limerick playwright Mike Finn’s finest theatrical work, Pigtown. The company is once again blessed to be able to boast an experienced and talented cast, who, we are confident, will give Limerick audiences another memorable theatrical experience.”

Tickets for Pigtown can be purchased from the Lime Tree Theatre box office.