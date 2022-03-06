Limerick drama group return with ‘#whodunnit?’

ST SAVIOUR'S Drama Group stage their world premier and thirteenth original production, with ‘#whodunnit?' at the Belltable on March 24 and 25!

An item of jewellery is found at the bottom of the Abbey River near Baals Bridge leading to the reopening of the investigation into an historic missing person’s case.

Everybody wants to give evidence in this year’s 13th Production by St Saviour’s. Their brand-new play brings us back to 1975 when Danus Clothing factory was in full production, which leads us to a courtroom drama and an unexpected conclusion.

“This brand-new comedy drama explores a deep dark secret buried within the community; a historic missing persons’ case never solved. St. Saviours embark on a new road with this genre of theatre, it is a bold and brave move for St. Saviours, writing a brand-new storyline, yet again! The challenge never seems to faze the group and this year is no exception!” said Director, Karen Fitzgibbon.

St Saviour’s Community Drama Group formed in 2011 in the CIE club as a pilot community drama group with six members and no expectations. Eight years later St. Saviours have emerged as one of Limerick's most active Community Drama Groups, with 12 previous sell-out shows under their belt, two short films, a STAR Award nomination and the upcoming world premiere of their new play ‘#whodunnit?’

Since their formation St Saviour’s Community Drama Group has gone from strength to strength, writing and producing all their own scripts and selling out shows in the Belltable.

It has been a long 3 years since St. Saviours treaded the boards, having cancelled their show due to the pandemic, the group are thrilled to get back on the Belltable stage.

Tickets are selling fast at the Lime Tree Theatre and the Belltable box office on 061 774774. At €7 a ticket, this dramatic comedy is a bargain!