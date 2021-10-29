REVEALED: Limerick's Next Superstar competition finalists confirmed

The six finalists in Limerick's Next Superstar competition have been confirmed. Following thousands of votes, the winners of the six heats were

Heat 1 - Sarah Dickinson with 37% of the vote in that heat

Heat 2 - Nadine Moroney with 64% of the vote in that heat

Heat 3 - Nessa Markham with 34% of the vote in that heat

Heat 4 - Chloe Fraher with 38% of the vote in that heat

Heat 5 - Maria Rose Prince with 51% of the vote in that heat

Heat 6 - Clodagh Ryan with 37% of the vote in that heat

THE FINAL

Voting is now open with these five acts in the finale of Limerick's Next Superstar. This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges.

The judges, who will have their work cut out for them, include Limerick fashion queen and model agent, Celia Holman Lee; All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Aaron Gillane and social media influencer Keely McGrath.

The winner of Limericks Next Superstar will pick up an amazing prize pack to the value of €2,500 including:

2 Night B & B stay with a 3 course dinner on one evening in The Southcourt Hotel

€300 One 4 All Voucher from Fergusons Hearing Clinic,

€300 voucher from Fitzgerald Skip Hire,

An overnight B & B stay for two people with 2 course evening meal and bottle of wine in The Longcourt Hotel,

A Nespresso Creatista Pro Sage Machine valued at €400 from Habit Coffee & Retail,

€200 One 4 All Voucher from Sarsfield Credit Union

A full day's recording to get a track fully recorded and mixed by the team in Ballyhane Studios plus an opportunity to perform as an opening act at an upcoming gig!