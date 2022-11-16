Limerick's Thomond Community College edged out in 9-goal thriller in National Cup final

LIMERICK'S Thomond Community College lost out in a nine-goal thriller, 5-4, at the hands of Rosses Community School, Dungloe in their FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls National Cup final played at Longford Town FC on Tuesday.

Thomond Community College produced a terrific second half comeback after trailing 1-4 at half-time to their rivals. However, the gritty Limerick side were unable to haul themselves level before the final whistle sounded.

The opening goal of the Cup tie came 11 minutes in when Emma Wallace slotted home for Rosses Community School from just inside the box. The Donegal side doubled their lead just two minutes later when Captain Elisha Boyle converted swiftly.

Boyle was again on hand to score Rosses’ third and her second goal of the afternoon midway through the half.

Trailing 0-3, Thomond Community School were desperate to score in order to get back into the final and the goal arrived through Chelsey Quinn with a minute to go until the break, 1-3.

However, the Limerick students were dealt a significant blow on the stroke of half-time when Wallace pounced a minute later to make it 4-1 to the Dungloe at the interval.

Thomond Community College needed a quick start to the second half to get themselves back into the contest and it duly arrived. The powerful Abbie Ayawe, who was leading out her team for the second half, secured their second of the day with a wonderful set piece from distance, 2-4. Just the opening the Limerick side required.

However, Rosses’ came back to spoil the party with Emma Wallace completing her hat-trick and netting her side's fifth goal with half an hour on the clock.

Once more, Thomond drove forward and their endeavours were rewarded a minute later when Cassie Neill poked home from close range, 3-5.

The Thomond set-piece specialist delivered yet again three minutes from time as Abbie Ayawe measured her rocket to perfection and it was game on at 4-5. Could they take the game to extra time?

Tommy Heffernan’s crew did really well to chase the game in the dying minutes for the elusive equaliser but Karen Boyle’s Rosses charges held firm and edged out a wonderfully entertaining showpiece final.

ROSSES COMMUNITY SCHOOL, DUNGLOE | Jessica McPaul, Sholah Ward, Aoibheann McCann, Annie Kerr, Nicole Comiskey, Elisha Boyle (Capt), Mia O’Donnell, Ellie Bonner, Caoimhe Gallagher, Emma Wallace, Breedge O’Donnell. SUBS ROLL ON/OFF: Cora Boyle, Saorla Freel, Alesha Mullis, Angelina Tracey, Aoife McKelvey.

TEACHERS | Karen Boyle, Marie Timoney

THOMOND COMMUNITY COLLEGE | Sophie Carroll, Chenling Weng, Mary O’Halloran, Katelyn Hannon Fitzpatrick, Grace Moran, Cassie Neill, Chelsey Quinn, Amy Crawford, Emily Ward, Abbie Ayawe (Capt), Laura Buckley. SUBS ROLL ON/OFF: Sophie Walsh, Emily Markham, Marian Enny Alade, Hayley Ryan, Alexa Fernandez, Mya Bermingham.

TEACHERS | Tommy Heffernan, Michelle Fitzgerald, Orla Ranahan, Kieran Barr COACH | Laura Hughes, Hayleigh Kiely

MATCH OFFICIAL | Robert Stokes (Longford)