Limerick woman makes senior debut in Rep of Ireland's win over Morocco

A LIMERICK teenager made her senior international debut as the Republic of Ireland women's national team rounded off a memorable year with a 4-0 victory over Morocco in an international friendly in the Marbella Football Center on Monday night.

Kilbehenny's Aoibheann Clancy came off the substitutes' bench in the second half to make her debut for Vera Pauw's World Cup-bound Republic of Ireland side.

In the side's 10th game of 2022, Pauw's squad sealed victory courtesy of goals from Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe, Louise Quinn and Kyra Carusa.

Nineteen-year-old midfielder Clancy, who played the last half an hour of the fixture with Morocco, has represented Ireland at varying underage levels, is currently playing with Wexford Youths in the Women's National League (WNL).

Clancy was a stand-out player for Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level before moving up to the senior squad in 2022.

She won the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Young Player of the Year award in 2021 following superb performances for Wexford Youths.

The teenager, who has previously played with Limerick FC, is a sporting all-rounder and has played with her native Galtee Gaels Ladies Football side.

Another Limerick native Claire O'Riordan was also a member of Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland squad for the eight-day training camp and fixture with Morocco in Spain.

The 28-year-old Newcastle West woman has won 18 international caps since her senior debut in March 2016.

O'Riordan joined Scottish side Celtic FC Women from Germany's Duisburg in the Summer.

Another multi talented sports star O'Riordan has played camogie and Ladies Gaelic football for Limerick - she played camogie with Newcastle West and Ladies Football with Monagea before joining up with Wexford Youths soccer club while in college in IT Carlow.

The Republic of Ireland women's team are continuing with their build up towards next summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.



REP OF IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell (Hayley Nolan 80); Jamie Finn (Abbie Larkin 46), Lily Agg, Denise O’Sullivan (Aoibheann Clancy 62), Megan Campbell (Chloe Mustaki 62); Áine O’Gorman, Katie McCabe; Amber Barrett (Kyra Carusa 62).



MOROCCO: Zouhair Assia; Mazrouai Rkia, Atiq Maryem, Yasmin Mrabet, Seghir Sabbah (Bouharat Ibtissam 76); Ouzraoui Diki Sakina (Jbilou Hajar 76), Nakkach Elodie Nahla, Daoudi Sana, Bouftini Sofia (Saoud Imane 61); Amani Salma; Belkasmi Anissa.



REFEREE: Jason Lee Barcelo (Gibraltar).