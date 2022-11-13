Search

13 Nov 2022

Niamh Mulcahy stars as Ahane claim Limerick senior camogie title

Claire Cronin, of Ahane, chases down Lisa Scanlon, of Killeedy, during Sunday's Limerick senior camogie final at Ballyagran | PICTURE: Sinead Kiely

Reporter:

David Byrne at Ballyagran

13 Nov 2022 5:38 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK star Niamh Mulcahy stole the show as Ahane were crowned county senior camogie champions thanks to an impressive four-point victory over Killeedy in Ballyagran this Sunday afternoon. 

It finished 1-13 to 1-9 in favour of the East Limerick side as 2020 champions Killeedy suffered defeat the final hurdle for the second year in-a-row. 

In this senior showdown, a first half goal from Áine Reynolds, along with an impressive return of nine points from Niamh Mulcahy, was key to Ahane's success.

Ahane led by the narrowest of margins at half time - 1-5 to 0-7 - and the winners outscored Killeedy by 0-8 to 1-2 to secure the well-deserved victory. 

A late consolation goal from Aisling Scanlon- the last puck of game - narrowed Killeedy's losing margin to four points, but it was too little too late for the West Limerick side. 

It was Killeedy who got off to a flying start and were four points up inside five minutes, thanks to the impressive Lisa Scanlon who scored the games opening three points. 

However, Ahane were level by the 11th minute after Mulcahy slotted over her first of six frees, before Reynolds found the net with a rebounded effort from close range. 

Both sides drew level twice more before half time, but after Mulcahy scored a few to make it 1-4 to 0-6 six minutes before the break, Ahane held the lead from there in. 

After the restart, Ahane outscored Killeedy by five points to one in the third quarter to open up a five point lead going into the final 15 minutes. 

When Shauna D'Arcy, substitute Fiona Herbert, and Mulcahy added scores, Ahane extended their lead to seven with five minutes to go. 

Aisling Scanlon reacted quickest to find the net for an injury time Killeedy goal after Sarah Crotty batted down a high ball in from Lisa Scanlon. 

SCORERS: AHANE: Niamh Mulcahy 0-9 (six frees); Áine Reynolds 1-0; Niamh Brennan, Fiona Herbert, Shauna D'Arcy, Judith Mulcahy 0-1 each. KILLEEDY: Lisa Scanlon 0-7 (four frees), Aisling Scanlon 1-2

