Just two Limerick wins on dramatic day of All-Ireland League action

THERE were just two Limerick wins on a dramatic day of sixth round action in the Energia All-Ireland League this Saturday.

In Division 1A, fifth-placed Young Munster maintained their top four play-off hopes after securing a gritty 24-19 victory over Clontarf at Clifford Park.

Munsters' third win of the campaign has seen the Greenfields side move up to fifth place in the table, nine points behind Cork Constitution who sit in fourth.

Also in the top flight, Shannon dropped down to ninth-placed in the table after suffering a 34-28 defeat away to Dublin University at College Park. The Parish side did pick up two precious bonus points in the game, however.

Also in Division 1A, basement side Garryowen have now lost each of their opening six fixtures in the league following their heavy 47-22 reverse at the hands of UCD at Dooradoyle. The Light Blues had trailed 19-28 at half-time.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A, Old Crescent moved up to eight-place in the table after securing a dramatic 29-28 come-from-behind bonus point victory over Nenagh Ormond at Takumi Park.

Crescent, who fell 25 points behind in the opening period, had trailed by 13 points at half-time, 15-28. However, the home side scored 14 unanswered points after the restart to claim a thrilling victory.

Also in 2A, basement side UL-Bohemian are also still seeking their first win of the AIL season, after succumbing 19-48 away to Queen's University Belfast.

In Division 2C, Bruff dropped to eighth place in the table with one third of the regular season now complete after losing out 36-28 away to Instonians at Shaws Bridge.

Battling Bruff did secure a try bonus point from the fixture.

Young Munster returned to winning ways in Division 1A after suffering back-to-back defeats in recent weeks when inflicting a first defeat of the season on Clontarf at Greenfields.

Munsters' trailed by six points, 10-16, at half-time, the home side being awarded a penalty try in that opening period.

Gearoid Prendergast's charges then hit the front after the restart when Pa Ryan scored a terrific solo try. Evan Cusack's successful conversion then had Munsters' one point to the good, 17-16.

The home side increased their advantage when Dan Walsh dotted down from close range. Conor Hayes added the extras to push their lead out to eight points, 24-16, with 15 minutes to play.

Clontarf did hit back with a penalty goal to secure a losing bonus point from the hard fought contest. Next up for Munsters' is an away date with Dublin University when the AIL resumes on November 26.

Shannon's hopes of making it back-to-back league wins following their derby success over Garryowen last time out were dashed by Dublin University at College Park.

Shannon were facing an uphill battle at College Park after falling 0-17 in arrears at College Park.

The Parish side hit hit back when Ethan Coughlan made a fine break, before linking with Aran Hehir who dotted down. Mike Cooke's successful conversion left 10 points between the sides, 7-17.

After the students kicked a penalty goal, Shannon responded with their second try of the game. Killian Dineen gathered possession off a crossfield kick before finding Dan Hurley who crossed the whitewash. Cooke's successful conversion made it a six-point game, 20-14, at half-time.

The students managed two further converted tries after the restart to claim a significant 34-14 advantage.

To their credit, Shannon continued to battle hard and Alan Flannery crossed for their third try of the contest, with Cooke again converting for 34-21.

A further Shannon try, which was again converted, secured two bonus points for the visitors, a try bonus point and a losing bonus point.

Shannon will host UCD in their next outing in the AIL on Saturday, November 26.

Garryowen's disappointing start to the AIL season continued at Dooradoyle when the Light Blues went down to a UCD who were securing their first win of the campaign.

The home side left themselves with a mountain to climb when trailing by 21 points, 7-28, in the opening half. The Garryowen points came courtesy of a JJ O'Neill try which was converted by Jack Oliver.

To their credit, Garryowen hit back with 15 unanswered points with tries from Nick Greene and a second of the game from O'Neill. Oliver converted the first try before adding a penalty goal to leave just six points between the sides, 22-28.

However, UCD produced a powerful finish to the game, scoring 19 points without reply, including three tries, to put the result well beyond their hosts.

It's a trip to Lansdowne next up for Garryowen in two weeks' time.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent produced a stunning comeback to see off visitors Nenagh Ormond in Rosbrien.

After Ronan McKenna kicked Crescent into an early 3-0 lead with a penalty goal, Nenagh hit back with four converted tries to power into a 25-point lead, 28-3, after just 26 minutes.

Crescent were facing an uphill battle, but responded impressively. A wonder try from captain Cathal Monaghan on 34 minutes sparked the home side's revival.

A further try from Tevita Tali Toia brought the Limerick side to within 13 points of the visitors at half-time, 15-28.

The Crescent comeback continued apace when Micheal O'Hanrahan dotted down on 51 minutes, with McKenna adding the conversion to leave just six points between the sides, 28-22.

The match-winning score arrived on 72 minutes when Jack O'Mahony grabbed the bonus point try for Old Crescent. The reliable McKenna duly added the crucial conversion as the Limerick side secured a dramatic one point success, 29-28.

Also in 2A, UL-Bohemian's hopes of securing a long-awaited first win of the AIL season were very much alive when the Annacotty side led by four points, 14-10, at half-time.

The Red, Red Robins scored two converted tries in that opening period. However, the complexion of the game changed dramatically in the second half at Dub Lane as the students outscored their opponents 38-5 to seal an impressive win.

In Division 2C, Bruff had led Instonians 14-12 at half-time at Shaws Bridge. The Limerick side made the perfect start, racing into an early 14-0 lead thanks to two converted tries. However, Bruff had lost three players to yellow cards in that opening half which stifled their progress.

The sides swapped tries soon after the restart which saw Bruff leading 21-19. However, Instonians enjoyed a purple patch soon after, racking up 17 unanswered points to jump into a significant 36-21 advantage.

Bruff did, at least, take a try bonus point from the game when striking for their fourth try of the contest.

The Bruff tries were scored by Shane Duggan, Pa Maher, Tony Cahill and Kieran Bennett. Paul Collins kicked four conversions for the Kilballyowen Park side who will feel very unfortunate not to have come away with more than just a try bonus point from the game.

The South Limerick side sit seven points clear of ninth-placed Sundays Well and enjoy an 11-point advantage over basement side Ballina.