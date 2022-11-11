Munster Rugby coach Graham Rowntree hails 'special night' after historic win

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Graham Rowntree says Thursday night's historic win over a South African Select XV will provide the side with a 'shot in the arm' going into crucial United Rugby Championship and Heineken Champions Cup fixtures.

Munster scored four tries to overcome the tourists 28-14 in front of a sell-out crowd of 41,400 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the largest ever attendance for a rugby match in the province.

Munster led 21-7 at half-time in filthy, wet and windy conditions with tries from wingers Shane Daly and Simon Zebo, while hooker Diarmuid Barron also touched down off a well-executed maul.

Out-half Ben Healy superbly converted all three tries and also added the extras to full-back Mike Haley's second half touchdown.

Afterwards Munster Rugby head coach Graham Rowntree said it had been a special night for everyone involved in the organisation.

“It’s brilliant, a special night for the club,” said Rowntree.

“And a special night for all those people who worked exceptionally hard to get this game organised. The support was brilliant, although the weather wasn’t the best.

“That is going to give us a shot in the arm moving forward into the next batch of games.”

Rowntree said there were many aspects of his side's display which pleased him.

“The balance to our game,” says Rowntree when asked what stood out.

“The tries that we scored, the composure that we showed, our defence and the discipline, pretty much, was alright.

"There were still a few issues towards the end of the game we need to tidy up, particularly around the yellow cards and thereafter we had a couple of penalties for being offside under the sticks.

“But I was pleased with how we dealt with the power game, particularly when it was eight on eight.”

Rowntree said ahead of Thursday night's game that he was jealous of his Munster players getting to take to the pitch on such a big occasion. The former England front-row admitted to being even more jealous after watching the historic fixture.

“I’m even more jealous,” he said.

“I’ll go and drink with them tonight and savour the moment. It’s a special night. As a player you remember these nights, a special moment in a special place.

“I said to them before the game that I was jealous of what was about to happen. They know what I mean now.”