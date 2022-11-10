Thomond Park goalposts erected at sold-out Pairc Ui Chaoimh for South Africa Select fixture

THE goalposts from Thomond Park Stadium have been transported to Leeside for the historic fixture between Munster Rugby and a South Africa Select XV at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Thursday evening.

The goal posts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh are not fit for purpose for a rugby game, while those at Musgrave Park were not an option due to different fittings.

A record attendance for a rugby game in the province, 41,400, will be present at the Cork GAA venue for this evening's game which kicks off at 7.30pm and will be live on Virgin Media Two.

The winners of the historic fixture will receive the Pinergy Shield.

This is the first time in the professional era that Munster Rugby will face a South African touring side, with the last encounter taking place in 1970.

While the sides have met on three occasions, South Africa remain the only major touring side the province have yet to record a win against.

Munster will wear their new adidas European kit for the first time in the fixture.