WATCH: Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce aims to return to action next season

Highly-rated Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce
LIMERICK jockey Wesley Joyce is hoping to make a return to race riding next season.
The highly-rated Moyross jockey suffered a number of complex injuries, including damage to his larynx in a fall at the Galway Racing Festival last July.
Nineteen-year-old Joyce was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event, when the horse stumbled at a road crossing and unseated him.
Joyce is now on the road to recovery after 6 weeks in hospital and the exciting young horseman is aiming to return next season.
The 7lb claimer has ridden 20 winners in his young career to date and had partnered six winners this season before the fall at Ballybrit in July.
Incredible ❤️— Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 6, 2022
Wesley Joyce suffered a horrific fall at the Galway Festival where he suffered a number of complex injuries, including damage to his larynx, but is now on the road to recovery after 6 weeks in hospital, & the young rider is aiming to return next season pic.twitter.com/Y0zUoVLDOP
A render of a footbridge across the River Shannon, proposed in 2016, but which never saw the light of day
Limerick farmers who have contacted IFA are very angry that some processors have been able to top up their suppliers but Kerry have only made weak attempts to do so
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.