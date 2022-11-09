Limerick Desmond League Junior Soccer Round-Up

FAI Junior Cup

HAVING met in the league the previous weekend Newcastle West Town and Kilcornan faced up to each other again on Sunday, this time in the third round of the FAI Junior Cup and this time the home side didn’t let their lead slip.

Dylan Singh from the penalty spot put them ahead on 25 minutes and the same player doubled their lead on forty minutes. By half time Jamie Keane had extended the lead with a cracking strike from 25 yards.

Into the second half and Noel Callanan added a fourth before Kilcornan pulled a goal back from the penalty spot. Town then had a penalty well saved by the Kilcornan keeper. No luck for Broadford Utd who were well beaten away to Kerry Premier A league leaders Killarney Athletic, Jack Hogans goal before half time a mere consolation.

Munster Junior Cup

RATHKEALE and Abbeyfeale Utd are through to the open draw stages of the Munster Junior Cup after winning their third round games on Sunday.

Rathkeale were at home to neighbours Creeves Celtic and won by the odd goal in five. Michael Mulcahy opened the scoring for the sky blues and he restored his sides lead before half time after Creeves had equalized.

Into the second half and Creeves equalized again before Timmy Hogan missed a penalty to put Rathkeale back in front. However, he atoned for the penalty miss by scoring what proved to be the winner later on.

Abbeyfeale were away to Breska Rovers and came out two one winners. Barry Sheehy from a Jamie O’Connor cross had the away side ahead on eight minutes, Ethan Keyes then levelled from the penalty spot before an own goal won it for Abbeyfeale on the hour mark.

Premier Division

THE only game in the premier was a derby game between Granagh Utd and visitors Ballingarry, a game that was the first league game of the season for both sides. All the goals came in the first half, Eoin Lynch putting the visitors and Cian McGoey getting the winner after Damien O’Donovan had equalized with a free.

Division 1

Athea Utd’s great start in division one continued on Sunday morning with a four nil win over St Itas at The Vales.

Kevin Murphy lobbed the keeper to put Athea ahead and Andrew O’Riordan scored for the second game running to double their lead by half time. Into the second half and Murphy scored again with Andy Ahern also on target for his first of the season.

Division 2

Abbeyfeale Utd B got their first win of the season with a four nil win at home under lights against Knockaderry on Saturday night.

Knockaderry dominated the first half but yet found themselves two down at half time, the home side scoring twice inside the opening ten minutes.

A penalty award helped Abbeyfeale stretch their lead on forty seven minutes but player of the match was the home keeper who made a litany of fine saves throughout the game and when he was beaten the woodwork came to his rescue. Abbeyfeale got a fourth on the break and that really killed off the game.

Ballingarry B 4 also won for the first time on Sunday with a fur two win at home to Glantine.

They led two one at half time with goals from Jamie Ryan and Francis Kiely, the latter also scoring in the second period as did David Hanlon.

Division 3

Ballysteen have extended their lead out to six points after a six one win at home to previously unbeaten Dromore Utd B.

It was 2-0 at half time with goals from Paul O’Shaughnessy and Mark Ranahan and in the second half O’Shaughnessy added three more with Tomas Sheehan also scoring from the penalty spot. Ciaran Galvin got a consolation for Dromore.

League Cup

Division 1 League Cup Semi Final:

Dromore Utd (3) 6 (Oran Kelly 2, Evin Kelly 2, Eoin Mulvihill, Ciaran Deegan)

Shountrade (0) 1 (Evan Fitzgerald)

Dromore Utd: James Mason, Ben Higgins, Ciaran Barry, Johnny McHale, Barry Walsh, Darren Walsh, Oran Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Evin Kelly, Ciaran Deegan, Eoin Mulvihill. Subs used: Rory Cullen, Evan Guinane, Cian O’Neill, Darragh Deegan, Shane Gloster. Also: Sean Hartigan, Tiernan Meaney.

Shountrade: Brendan Carmody, Nicky Derwin, Steven Conway, Denis Dunworth, Thomas Walsh, Denis Maune, Richard Shorten, Tim Frawley, Cathal Finn, Alum Hourigan, Evan Fitzgerald. Subs used Don Lyons, Sion Hickey, Jack Coleman, Ciaran Murray, Steven Condon. Also, Donal Lenihan, Patrick Whelan, Joe Sheehy, Will Whelan.

Division 2 League Cup Semi-Final:

Mountcollins (0) 1 (Tom McCarthy)

Glin Rvs B (0) 1 (Edmond Horan)

(AET, Mountcollins won 3-2 on penalties)

Mountcollins: James Brouder, Jack Murphy, Timmy Begley, Conor Moroney, Matthew Brouder, Evan Lacey, Tom McCarthy, Micah O’Connell, Seamus Murphy, Eoin Moroney, Conor Healy. Subs used: Sean Lyons, Ryan O’Connell, Michael Collins.

Glin Rvs B: Joe Downey, John Wallace, Ger Lyons, Aidan Mulvihill, Brendan Stack. Billy Hogan, Ed Horan, Ronan Culhane, Cian Culhane, James Broderick, Johnnie O'Sullivan. Subs used: Jamie Long, Tomas Woulfe, Ger Riordan. Also: Darragh McKenna, Gearoid Woulfe, Eoin Woulfe, Ger Stack, Adam Robb, Conor Cregan, Lee O'Sullivan.

Munster Youths Cup Third Round

Newcastle West Town are into the open draw in Munster after a convincing win at home to Ballingarry on Saturday. Michael O’Brien gave them an early lead and the same player restored his sides lead after Ballingarry had equalized. Half time 2-1 into the second half and David Piedza from a corner made it three one before a Josh Joyce hat trick confirmed the win

Not as many goals in the other third round tie, just the one in fact, a second half goal by Sean O’Gorman being enough for Granagh Utd to win one nil at home to Shannonside and advance as well to the open draw.

Youths Division 1

In the derby game in Pallaskenry it was Dromore Utd who edged out Breska Rovers by the odd goal in five. It was two all at half time, Ross Allen and Ciaran McMahon for Dromore and Cian McGregor with both goals for Breska. The winner for the home side in the second half came from an own goal.



Youths Division 3

Askeaton made it two wins from two with an eight one win away to Glantine, their scorers were Aron Kelly (2), Sam Harty (2) and Tyrique Harte in the opening half and Luke Kelly (2) and Thomas McCarthy in the second half.