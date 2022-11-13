Limerick Athletics - weekly news update

MUNSTER CROSS COUNTRY

THE Munster Senior Championships returned to Limerick Racecourse for the first time since 2016. Thankfully weather conditions were good but due to the rainfall over the last week running conditions were tough and quite muddy in places.

In a Senior men’s race reduced from 10K to 8 due to ‘saturated surface conditions’, Jake O’Regan, of St John’s AC, showed his true class leading from the start to finish winning comfortably ahead of Kevin Moore, of Dundrum AC and Kenneth Rodgers, of St John’s in third.

Declan Guina, of West Limerick AC, was first Limerick man in 14th position followed by Derek Kiely of LAC (21st) and Aogán MacDomhnaill WLAC, (24th) Mark Linehan WLAC (31st), Tom Shanahan LAC (36th), Martin Lyons (41st)and Kevin O’Donaghue of WLAC (44th). West Limerick AC were 5th Club team and Limerick 4th county.

In the Women’s race up and coming Clare athlete Roisin Howley of Kilmurry Ibrickane AC took the lead after the first lap to finish strongly well ahead of Hannah Steeds of Leevale AC with Kealey Tideswell of Clonmel AC taking third.

Sheila Calvin, of WLAC, was first Limerick woman home in 18th followed by the evergreen Carmel Nic Domhnall, also West Limerick, in 24th.

Muireann Duffy (Clonmel) was first Junior Woman with Cian Hodgins from Nenagh breaking the tape as first Junior Man.

There was some excellent performances from Limerick’s Juvenile athletes. Anna Murphy (13th), Alana Ryan (14th) Ava Barry (45th) and Carragh Treacy (47th) helped Limerick AC to the Girls U9 Team Silver Medal.

At U9 Boys Ciaran McLaughlin took 3rd place for Limerick AC with the Dooneen pair of Darrragh Lynn and Darragh Minogue 12th and 23rd over the 750m course.

At U11 Limerick AC Boys were third placed team thanks to strong placings from Killian Conan (7th) Ryan Kelly-Keogan (10th) and Jack Ryan (11th). This is the same Limerick AC ‘squad’, coached by Siobhan McCormack who was were second in the recent Autumn International.

Limerick were also 3rd placed County. In the U11 Girls Dooneen were 7th from 21 teams -the largest field of the day with Eva McMahon best finisher in 18th.

At U13 Dooneen’s Ellen Goggin put in the performance of the day, running superbly to take the Bronze medal, with 123 athletes taking part from across the province, this was a huge achievement. Faye Moore (LAC) was 17th with Faye Cusack (Dooneen) 34th.

At U13 Boys John Farrell (LAC) was 36th while Sophia Meaney was 18th for Dooneen in the U15 Girls. Garvan Lyons (West Limerick) was 44th U15 Boy. At U17 Aaron Lynch (Limerick AC) was 10th with Alan McCutcheon 33rd and Jack Crowley 37th (both Dooneen).

Aaron will be taking part in the National Championships on the 20th of this month. Ennis Track were the most successful club while Cork with 8 titles were the most successful County, Clare took four. Well done to all from Dooneen, Limerick AC, West Limerick and Bilboa who took part. Thanks go to the Munster Council, volunteers everyone involved who helped to make the event a great success.

Parkrun

Aislinn Nic Domhnaill set a new Women’s course record of 19:08 in the Newcastle West Demesne in her very first Parkrun.

Abroad

Well done to all who ran in the New York City Marathon, including Eileen Reeves.