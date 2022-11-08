Search

08 Nov 2022

Munster Rugby issues injury update ahead of South Africa XV fixture

Munster Rugby issues squad update ahead of Thursday's South Africa XV fixture

Thomas Ahern in action for Munster Rugby against the Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park last month

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

08 Nov 2022 9:27 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster Rugby squad are preparing at the High Performance Centre at UL ahead of Thursday’s historic clash against the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm, live on Virgin Media Two.

On the injury front, Munster Rugby confirmed that Thomas Ahern will undergo surgery this week on a shoulder injury with a period of rehab of approximately four months post-surgery.

Centre Antoine Frisch will return to full team training this week after recovering from a calf issue. Frisch has also been named in the French Barbarians squad for their clash against Fiji on Saturday, November 19.

Meanwhile, hooker Niall Scannell is completing his return to play protocols with a view to returning to play this week.

There were 13 Munster players on international duty last weekend. Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony helped Ireland to a victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Diarmuid Barron, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Calvin Nash were in action for Ireland A as they were beaten by the All Blacks XV. Casey captained Ireland A with Jack Crowley kicking a conversion in the defeat.

Munster Rugby centre Malakai Fekitoa was in action for Tonga in their win over Spain. He is now back at the HPC after returning from international duty.

Gavin Coombes has returned from the Ireland senior squad with Diarmuid Barron, Shane Daly and Roman Salanoa returning from the Ireland A squad.

Conor Murray (groin) and Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder) both sustained injuries and will begin rehabilitation with Munster’s medical department.

There were eight Munster players in AIL action at the weekend.

Continuing to Rehab: Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Jean Kleyn (ribs), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Liam Coombes (hamstring).

