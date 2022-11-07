Search

07 Nov 2022

Blow for Ireland as Limerick's Conor Murray ruled out of Autumn Series

Conor Murray leaves the field during the Nations Series match with South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Nov 2022 4:47 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby scrum-half Conor Murray has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland's Nations Series fixtures due to injury.

Limerick scrum-half Murray won his 100th cap in Saturday's hard fought victory over world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

However, Murray was forced off in the first half of the game with a groin strain, with Ireland confirming this Monday that the Patrickswell centurion has been ruled out of the rest of the Series with the injury and will commence his rehab at Munster.

A 39-player Ireland squad today commenced preparations for Saturday’s sold-out Bank of Ireland Nations Series Test against Fiji at Aviva Stadium, 1pm, live on Virgin Media/Amazon Prime.

Centre Robbie Henshaw, who missed out on Saturday’s game due to a hamstring issue, will reintegrate to training this week. Stuart McCloskey is recovering quickly from the arm issue that forced him off early against South Africa and will train this week.

Tadhg Furlong (ankle) is expected to take part in training this week while Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is recovering well from a dead leg.

From Friday night’s A game against the All Black XV, Ciaran Frawley suffered a twisted knee and will continue his rehab at Leinster. Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird will continue their return to play protocols at Leinster.

Michael Milne, who featured against both the Pumas and the Cheetahs for Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein, will train with the Ireland squad this week.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 3 caps
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 36 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 21 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 7 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 24 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 7 caps
Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 1 cap
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (23)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 26 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 34 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 31 caps
Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 21 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 61 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 119 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 29 caps
Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
Mike Milne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 88 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps
Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps
Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 9 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

Bank of Ireland Nations Series Fixtures:

Ireland v Fiji
Saturday, November, 12, Aviva Stadium, KO 13:00

Ireland v Australia
Saturday 19th November, Aviva Stadium, KO 20:00

