Blow for Ireland as Limerick's Conor Murray ruled out of Autumn Series

MUNSTER Rugby scrum-half Conor Murray has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland's Nations Series fixtures due to injury.

Limerick scrum-half Murray won his 100th cap in Saturday's hard fought victory over world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

However, Murray was forced off in the first half of the game with a groin strain, with Ireland confirming this Monday that the Patrickswell centurion has been ruled out of the rest of the Series with the injury and will commence his rehab at Munster.

A 39-player Ireland squad today commenced preparations for Saturday’s sold-out Bank of Ireland Nations Series Test against Fiji at Aviva Stadium, 1pm, live on Virgin Media/Amazon Prime.

Centre Robbie Henshaw, who missed out on Saturday’s game due to a hamstring issue, will reintegrate to training this week. Stuart McCloskey is recovering quickly from the arm issue that forced him off early against South Africa and will train this week.

Tadhg Furlong (ankle) is expected to take part in training this week while Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is recovering well from a dead leg.

From Friday night’s A game against the All Black XV, Ciaran Frawley suffered a twisted knee and will continue his rehab at Leinster. Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird will continue their return to play protocols at Leinster.

Michael Milne, who featured against both the Pumas and the Cheetahs for Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein, will train with the Ireland squad this week.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 3 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 36 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 21 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 7 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 24 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 7 caps

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 1 cap

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (23)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 26 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 34 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 31 caps

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 21 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 61 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 119 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 29 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Mike Milne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 88 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps

Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 9 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

Bank of Ireland Nations Series Fixtures:

Ireland v Fiji

Saturday, November, 12, Aviva Stadium, KO 13:00

Ireland v Australia

Saturday 19th November, Aviva Stadium, KO 20:00