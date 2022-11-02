Desmond League soccer round-up: Glin Rovers climb top of the Premier Division

IN the Desmond League Premier Division Glin Rovers have gone joint top of the premier division with Rathkeale after a five one win away to Ballingarry on Friday night last.

Sheagh O’Connor had them one up at half time and two goals from Jack Sheehan and Ajay Behan stretched the lead out before Declan Nash got one back for the hosts. Glin finished strongly when adding two more goals from brothers Tadgh and Gary Culhane.

In The Demense it was honours even between Newcastle West Town and Kilcornan in a three all draw but the home side will be kicking themselves for letting a three one lead slip away. Dylan Singh from the penalty spot put Town ahead and Jamie Keane doubled their lead before half time. Into the second half and Rob Carrig pulled a goal back for the visitors before a Darren Lawlor header restored Town’s two goal cushion. To their credit Kilcornan rallied and were rewarded with goals by Cathal Downes and Patrick Ivess to rescue a point.

Premier Division League Cup

A goal in each half from Tommy Smith was good enough for Abbeyfeale Utd to win two nil away to Breska Rovers and go top of Group A.

To play Abbeyfeale Utd v Broadford Utd and Newcastle West Town v Broadford Utd and these games will see who will play Glin Rovers and Rathkeale in their respective semi-finals.

Division 1

Athea Utd remain unbeaten in all competition and their great start in division one continued on Sunday morning with a three nil win at home to last season’s division two champions Askeaton. Askeaton went closest with a header off the crossbar before Nigel O’Connor put them ahead on thirty seven minutes. Midway through the second half O’Connor got his second before a cool header from Andrew O’Riordan put the home side in the driving seat.

St Itas stay three points behind Athea after coming from behind to win three two at home to Newcastle West Town Reserves. Charlie Power headed Town ahead before Michael Begley equalized from a corner four minutes later and the same player put the saints ahead at half time. Seventeen minutes into the second half Saoirse Joyce made it two all but it was Itas who got the winner eight minutes from time from Paul Fitzmaurice.

Shannonside made it back to back wins with a three one win away to Shountrade. The visitors were two up with a Martin Fitzgerald free kick and another from Aidan O’Malley before Shountrade got one back right on half time. In the second half they restored their two goal cushion when player manager Mike Aherne converted from the penalty spot for the second week running.

Division 2

Glin Rovers B are two from two and top of the table after a three nil win away to Mountcollins on Sunday afternoon. They led one nil at half time with a goal from in-form striker Johnny O’Sullivan but it could have been more had the same player not missed a penalty before half time. Two goals in a five minute spell in the final quarter from Oliver Wallace and Cian Culhane cemented the Glin win with keeper Joe Downey preserving a clean sheet with a late penalty save. At The Paddocks Ballingarry B and Abbeyfeale Utd B shared the spoils in a three all draw, Francis Kiely, Noel Geary and Darren Geary their scorers after they trailed two one at the break.

Division 3

Breska Rovers B are up and running in division three after a five nil win away to Shannonside B, Evan McGregor with a hat trick, Lee Doolan and Tom Clancy their scorers.

Ballysteen received a walkover from Broadford Utd B.

Youths Division 1

The opening game of the league took place last Friday night under lights at Riverside Park with Abbeyfeale Utd taking on Breska Rovers. It was one all at half time with Adam Murphy and Barry Adams trading goals. However it was the away side that took the points with second half goals from Bobby Smith and Oran McNicholas. It was a game of two halves in The Demense last Saturday between Newcastle West Town and Dromore Utd. The home side were ticking along nicely at half time with a two cushion but it was roles reversed after the break when Dromore hut five without reply with a brace apiece from Daniel Hickey and Ciaran McMahon with Sean Hartigan also finding the net.

Youths Division 2

Kilcolman Rovers are off to the proverbial flyer after a big eight one win away to Ballingarry. Rovers were five up at half time with a hat trick from Mike O’Sullivan and goals also for Cormac Murphy and Jack Moran. O’Sullivan scored again in the second half as well as goals from John Histon and John Field. Cathal McMahon got a consolation for the home side. It was much closer in Horgan Park as Shannonside took on Glin Rovers. The away side went ahead early from the penalty spot before Adam O’Connor levelled to leave it all square at half time. The in-form Phillip Kearney and Adam Bennett scored for Shannonside after the break with Glin managing one more as the hosts took the points on offer.

Youths Division 3

Only one game in division three and that was at Pairc Eas Geitne where Askeaton took the points after a two one win over Shountrade, Sam Harty with both goals for Askeaton, one in each half.