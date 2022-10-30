Search

30 Oct 2022

Thomond Football Academy hosts hugely successful tournament

Thomond Football Academy hosts hugely successful tournament

Thomond Football Academy recently hosted the first ever Thomond Football Academy Cup

THOMOND Football Academy recently hosted the first ever Thomond Football Academy Cup for U9s to U12s schoolboys and schoolgirls in the Northside of Limerick between Thomond Community College and TUS Midwest sports campus to help develop a healthy soccer environment in the Mid-West region.

The event was organised by the Academy Director, Tommy Heffernan, who is the Physical Education teacher in Thomond Community College.

Some of the leading teams in Ireland from all over the country participated in the event, including St Kevin's Boys, Dublin, Home Farm FC, Dublin, Ringmahon Rangers AFC, Cork and Clonmel Town, Tipperary, to play against Thomond Football Academy, which is a select team of some of the leading young players in the Mid-West region.

The tournament consisted of a round robin format for all the different age groups, followed by semi-finals and finals, with more than 200 boys and girls taking part on the day. 

There was some excellent football played throughout the day, showcasing a very high standard of football, with the pick of the games being the U10 finals between Ringmahon Rangers AFC and St Kevin Boys. Ringmahon Rangers narrowly lost on penalties after a very spirited performance.

All teams participated with great enthusiasm. The winning teams were awarded trophies and medals by the Thomond Football Academy Director. The runners-up also received medals.

The Thomond Football Academy Cup proved a great success thanks to the combined efforts of the Thomond football Academy.

The tournament organisers are already looking forward to their next tournament.

